ELIZABETH LOUCKS Elizabeth ('Libby') passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019. Elizabeth Loucks (nee McCutcheon), was predeceased by her husband and best friend, Peter Loucks in 2012. Dear father of Donna Pattinson (Jeff), Laurie Loucks and Edward 'Ted' (Kelley). Loving grandmother of Hannah and Hillary Pattinson and Josh, Drew and Meg Meldrum. Born in Toronto in 1935 and a proud graduate of Queen's University in Commerce, Elizabeth had a brief career in finance. Elizabeth was a tireless community volunteer and advocate, being involved on the Boards and with many organizations including the YWCA, Hamilton Volunteer Bureau, the Junior League of Hamilton, Big Sisters, Hamilton Art Gallery and Royal Botanical Gardens. Libby and Peter enjoyed many summers at their cottage in Muskoka and in later life at their winter home in Venice Florida. Mom always saw the positive side of every situation, and lived life graciously. A lover of nature, gardens, bridge, golf, and get-togethers with family and friends, Mom was a kind and beautiful soul. Her sayings and 'Libby-isms' will live on with us endlessly! A big thank you to the teams at St. Peter's Residence, Willowgrove Long Term Care Residence, Village of Wentworth Heights, and Meadowlands Retirement Community as Mom progressed through her advancing years. Visitation with the family at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home at the Ancaster Chapel, 378 Wilson Street East, Ancaster (905-648-3852) on Wednesday, April 10 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., and a celebration of Elizabeth's life will take place on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations would be appreciated to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or the Hamilton YWCA. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 9 to Apr. 13, 2019