You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth LOUCKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth LOUCKS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth LOUCKS Obituary
ELIZABETH LOUCKS Elizabeth ('Libby') passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019. Elizabeth Loucks (nee McCutcheon), was predeceased by her husband and best friend, Peter Loucks in 2012. Dear father of Donna Pattinson (Jeff), Laurie Loucks and Edward 'Ted' (Kelley). Loving grandmother of Hannah and Hillary Pattinson and Josh, Drew and Meg Meldrum. Born in Toronto in 1935 and a proud graduate of Queen's University in Commerce, Elizabeth had a brief career in finance. Elizabeth was a tireless community volunteer and advocate, being involved on the Boards and with many organizations including the YWCA, Hamilton Volunteer Bureau, the Junior League of Hamilton, Big Sisters, Hamilton Art Gallery and Royal Botanical Gardens. Libby and Peter enjoyed many summers at their cottage in Muskoka and in later life at their winter home in Venice Florida. Mom always saw the positive side of every situation, and lived life graciously. A lover of nature, gardens, bridge, golf, and get-togethers with family and friends, Mom was a kind and beautiful soul. Her sayings and 'Libby-isms' will live on with us endlessly! A big thank you to the teams at St. Peter's Residence, Willowgrove Long Term Care Residence, Village of Wentworth Heights, and Meadowlands Retirement Community as Mom progressed through her advancing years. Visitation with the family at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home at the Ancaster Chapel, 378 Wilson Street East, Ancaster (905-648-3852) on Wednesday, April 10 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., and a celebration of Elizabeth's life will take place on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations would be appreciated to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or the Hamilton YWCA.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 9 to Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now