You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth MANDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Louise MANDER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Louise MANDER Obituary
ELIZABETH LOUISE MANDER 'Betty' It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elizabeth (Betty) on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital at the age of 93. Beloved wife of David for 64 years. Loving mother of the late Stephen (Donna), Brian and Jeffrey (Andrea). Proud grandmother of Jeremy (Catherine), Christopher, Paige and Tessa and great- grandmother of Leo. Cherished sister of Barbara (Peter). Betty will be deeply missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be announced in the Spring. Donations in memory of Betty can be made to the or Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. May She Rest In Peace.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -