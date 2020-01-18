|
|
ELIZABETH LOUISE MANDER 'Betty' It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elizabeth (Betty) on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital at the age of 93. Beloved wife of David for 64 years. Loving mother of the late Stephen (Donna), Brian and Jeffrey (Andrea). Proud grandmother of Jeremy (Catherine), Christopher, Paige and Tessa and great- grandmother of Leo. Cherished sister of Barbara (Peter). Betty will be deeply missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be announced in the Spring. Donations in memory of Betty can be made to the or Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. May She Rest In Peace.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020