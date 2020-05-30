|
|
ELIZABETH MARGARET AGNES MACKINNON (née Young) Born Toronto, Ontario, 1919. Died peacefully on May 13, 2020 in Guelph, Ontario after a full and satisfying life. Predeceased in 2012 by her husband of 70 years, Murdo MacKinnon. She is survived by her children, Anne MacKinnon (Tom Plaunt) of Montreal, Catherine MacKinnon of Toronto, John MacKinnon (Cheryl) of Calgary, Marion MacKinnon (Paul Higham) of Cupertino, California, and honorary daughter, Marianna Revah-Barta (David) of Paris, France. Survived by grandsons: Jeremy Plaunt (Kelly Hanson), Duncan Plaunt, Alex MacKinnon (Jenny), Robert MacKinnon (Jessica), Corey Higham (Jessica Schuler), Gavin Higham (Green Seo), Alain Revah (Daniela Stepensky); granddaughters: Kelsey Higham, Keilagh Higham, Danielle Revah, and great-grandchildren: Cedric, Noah; Eleanor, Sören; Max, Carla; Alexandra, Emma and Adele. Elizabeth was the youngest child of Dr. George Young and Eva Greenhill of Toronto, Ontario. Predeceased by her brothers, William, Wright, Evan, and Douglas. Elizabeth was a graduate of Victoria College, University of Toronto. She married Murdo in 1941, spending war years in Winnipeg, North Sydney, Halifax and St. John's. After the war, they enjoyed country life in Hyde Park (London), Ontario, while Murdo taught at Western University, London. Marianna, from Hungary, joined their growing family in 1957. The family moved to Guelph in 1964, for Murdo's role as founding Dean of Wellington College of Arts and Science at the University of Guelph, where he also co-founded the Guelph Spring Festival. Elizabeth and Murdo loved music and travel, singing and organizing tours for the University of Guelph Choir. Elizabeth was a church organist and choir director in Hyde Park, UCW member, Scottish Country dancer, Harcourt Church choir member, telephone distress line volunteer, UNICEF organizer and more. She loved children, nature, canoeing at Belmont Lake, and her family, above all. We will remember Elizabeth for her humility, gentleness, humour and great generosity of spirit, to family new and old, near and far. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff and doctors of Riverside Glen, Guelph, and especially Melita, who looked after Elizabeth for many years. Donations in Elizabeth's memory may be made to Harcourt Memorial United Church in Guelph, UNICEF, University of Guelph, or University of Toronto. A memorial service for Elizabeth will be held at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 30 to June 3, 2020