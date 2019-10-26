|
ELIZABETH MADELEINE FOREMAN (née Ball) October 20, 1921 - October 21, 2019 Betty Foreman died in Gananoque, Ontario where she lived happily for 35 years. She was predeceased in 1993 by her beloved husband of 50 years, Kenneth Gordon Foreman. She leaves 7 children, Ron (Bev Moir), Bev (Gord Simpson), Kathy (Vic Schlitzer), Barbara (Richard Burton), Kara, Marilyn (Darryl Albert), Patti (Scott Sage); 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Betty was born in Montreal and adopted as a baby into the loving home of Helen Tracy and Ernie Ball and raised as an only child. Perhaps because of this, she wanted a large family. She was forever grateful to her adoptive parents. Her life was filled with family, dance, music, travel and writing. As a member of the Sweet Adelines for many years, she enjoyed singing jazz and swing tunes with her quartet, the Satin Dolls. In later years, she travelled with Ken and later with Kathy, who helped her visit the places she wanted to see. She also loved skiing, golf and the many years spent boating with Ken. After Ken's death, she wrote and self-published her autobiography, "How Lucky I've Been." As matriarch of a large family, she made sure the family news was circulated. Her kindness, sense of humour, adventurous spirit and upbeat nature were appreciated by all who knew her and those who cared for her in her last years. The family thanks the staff at the Fox Run Retirement Residence in Gananoque where Betty spent the last 11 years. Their dedicated staff made her final years so pleasant. A memorial will be held in Gananoque November 30. Details here: https://ronforeman.com/betty-foreman. No flowers please. If desired, please donate to your favorite charity. Arrangements by Tompkins Funeral Home in Gananoque. Contact the family at [email protected]
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019