ELIZABETH MARGARET HENDERSON (Wilkinson) It is with great sadness we announce Elizabeth's passing, peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020, in her 90th year. Born in Jarrow-On-Tyne, on April 6, 1930, Betty leaves behind her loving husband of 69 years, Gordon and her sons, Paul, Mark (Yana) and Stuart (Diane). Beloved and dedicated grandmother to Scott, Eliza, Rory, Lauren and Max and great-grandmother to Kayden, Wesley, Jade and Violet. Meeting as teenagers at a church event, Betty taught Gordon to dance, and that was all it took. Married in 1950 at St. Paul's Church in Jarrow, England, they soon found a new home in Canada. A large extended family network, both in Canada and back home in the UK, supported the young couple as they embarked on a lifelong journey of love, family, friends and fun. Landing by ship in New York, and then settling in Toronto, Betty balanced family life and work, creating a loving and caring home for Gordon and eventually three sons. Although Gordon always liked to believe he was the head of the household, we all knew who it really was. Even so, throughout 69 years of marriage...we never, ever heard an argument between them. In time, Betty was employed at the Toronto Board of Education. She spent many years in the elementary school system (Brock and Dovercourt Schools), and through this, gathered a large number of close colleagues and lifelong friends. Not that it helped with the boy's grades, but having your mother as one of the key staff members in your elementary school, seeing her in the hallways every day or present on some of the field trips, is as good as it gets. Outside of work and home life, the dancing continued, as Betty and Gordon became dedicated members of a Scottish Country Dancing group. This tribe became the closest of friends...and the huge dances, the singing, the many, many, themed costume parties were indeed something to marvel at. These friendships flourished and remained over the many, many years. Children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, world travel, golf, friends and love filled the rest of Betty's wonderful life and of course Gordon, always with Gordon, never apart. In a handwritten note, she left this quote, "Love's precious moments remain to give peace long after our sorrow is gone...for the heart gathers memories that time cannot fade...and yesterday's joy lingers on." On November 24th, the family gathered for a private service to say goodbye. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Health Centre in Toronto would be greatly appreciated. A celebration of life will be held when we can all gather on a sunny day. Just the way Betty would have it.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store