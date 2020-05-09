|
ELIZABETH MARY LOCKETT (née Theobald) Born June 18, 1926 in Ootacamund, died in Mississauga May 6, 2020. Predeceased by husband Wilf (2011) and younger siblings, Anne and Robert. Survived by son Will (Blair Robinson), grandchildren Gillian (Alex), Allison (Jason), and Graeme, plus great-grandchildren Freya and Rhys. Educated in India and England, Elizabeth was the second female engineering graduate from Bristol University. In 1956, the family immigrated to Niagara Falls. In the early 60's, she graduated from library school at McGill, subsequently holding a variety of library positions. In 1988, Elizabeth and Wilf moved to Toronto and thoroughly enjoyed city life. Elizabeth was an avid reader. Together with Wilf, they were keen sailors, travelers and walkers. In light of the current conditions, no service is planned. If so desired, please contribute to the charity of your choice. The family recognizes the dedication of the staff of Davenhill and then King Gardens in helping Elizabeth in her last days.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2020