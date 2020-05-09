You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth LOCKETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Mary LOCKETT


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Mary LOCKETT Obituary
ELIZABETH MARY LOCKETT (née Theobald) Born June 18, 1926 in Ootacamund, died in Mississauga May 6, 2020. Predeceased by husband Wilf (2011) and younger siblings, Anne and Robert. Survived by son Will (Blair Robinson), grandchildren Gillian (Alex), Allison (Jason), and Graeme, plus great-grandchildren Freya and Rhys. Educated in India and England, Elizabeth was the second female engineering graduate from Bristol University. In 1956, the family immigrated to Niagara Falls. In the early 60's, she graduated from library school at McGill, subsequently holding a variety of library positions. In 1988, Elizabeth and Wilf moved to Toronto and thoroughly enjoyed city life. Elizabeth was an avid reader. Together with Wilf, they were keen sailors, travelers and walkers. In light of the current conditions, no service is planned. If so desired, please contribute to the charity of your choice. The family recognizes the dedication of the staff of Davenhill and then King Gardens in helping Elizabeth in her last days.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -