ELIZABETH MYLES ELLIOTT July 23, 1934 - October 3, 2020 Elizabeth Myles Elliott was born to Margaret Eleanor Southee and Murray Turnbull in Toronto, where she made her home for the rest of her life. She was predeceased by her husband Harold H. Elliott and leaves behind her daughters, Lisa (Kerry Doole), Jodi and Nancy, her grandsons Alex and Aidan, and her sisters Eleanor Treadwell and Nikki Holwell. Always a gracious, generous and loving spirit, she delighted in extending hospitality to family and friends no matter if she was at home, at the farm, or in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. Her home was a hub for gatherings, and she was a welcoming host to all. Food was all important to Liz and she took great pleasure in collecting authentic recipes from around the globe and recreating them for family and friends. A superb cook, she delighted in others enjoying the fruits of her efforts, and she passed that passion on to her daughters. Everyone who encountered her was drawn to her warmth, gentle nature and sincere desire to connect to others. She had an active presence online and continued to make new friends who shared her passion for the arts. Liz loved to travel the world meeting people and exploring new cultures. She was an avid reader and an inveterate political news junkie. She had an insightful mind, a swift intelligence and an innate ability to cut to the important issues of the day. She will be remembered for her wicked sense of humour, her acerbic wit and occasional silliness that sometimes resulted in impromptu dancing in the kitchen. She was a gifted multimedia artist who had a passion for drawing and printmaking. A nature lover, she depicted the landscapes of her travels in her prints. Her love of the female form was fueled by the dynamic life drawing workshops from which she drew her inspiration. After she sold her printing press, she continued to draw and sketch and up until her death, she enjoyed learning and connecting with artists online. Liz was a member of the Ontario Society of Artists, SCA (Society of Canadian Artists), the continuum.og, The Etobicoke Art Group, Neilson Park Creative Centre, Visual Arts of Ontario, Arts Etobicoke, The Art Gallery of Mississauga and the Art Gallery of Ontario and sat on many juries. She took on leadership roles with some of these groups as well. She was on the Board of Directors of the John B. Aird Gallery for over fifteen years. Her work is included in corporate and private collections throughout Canada, the United States, Mexico, England and France. She exhibited in solo, juried and group shows for many years. Even under the strain and pain of illnesses, ailments and injuries she never lost her positivity, sense of humour and joie de vivre. Her strength, resiliency and fortitude carried her through life and adversity. Thanks go to the staff at St. Joseph's health care centre and most particularly to Dr. Berbece for her compassionate care and guidance. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph's Renal Clinic. For details on the family's online memorial, contact elizabethelliottmemory@gmail.com



