ELIZABETH NEWTON 1923 - 2019 Peacefully, at FountainView Care Community, on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Predeceased by her brother Michael and sister Margaret, Elizabeth (Sally to her family) is survived by her god- daughter, Jane Holmes (England), two nieces, Willow Newton Reed (Tennessee) and Lees Newton Stuntz (Massachusetts), two nephews, Dr. Edward Newton (North Carolina) and Dr. Warren Newton (Kentucky), their spouses, and numerous grand and great grand nieces and nephews. Sally was an integral part of the Newton Family, participating in many celebrations and reunions for almost 60 years. Her sense of adventure and her lively, interactive interest in our lives was remarkable, and her indomitable spirit and unflagging good humour inspired us. Elizabeth will be missed by many friends who knew her through her teaching in East York and at Havergal College where she was a vice principal, as well as through her involvement in The Women's Musical Club of Toronto and the ADK, an international organization of women educators, and through her interests in gardening, travelling and hiking, particularly with her friend Nora. Special thanks to the caregivers at FountainView and also to Latisha Maylor, Elizabeth's personal caregiver who became a dear friend. A memorial service will be held at The Simple Alternative, 275 Lesmill Road, Toronto (416-441-1580) on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Visitation at 12:30 and Service at 1 p.m. Donations in Elizabeth's memory may be made to The Women's Musical Club of Toronto, North York General Hospital foundation, the Bruce Trail Association or a charity of choice. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019