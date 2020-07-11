|
ELIZABETH NORMAN Liz Norman passed away in her 84th year on July 8, 2020 in Toronto. Liz was the loving daughter of Jack and Ivy Norman, a wonderful sister to John (deceased) and Don and a cherished sister-in-law to Ruth and Mary. She will be fondly remembered by nieces Jennifer and Jill, nephews Jeffrey and Cameron and by several great nieces and nephews, who she loved to shop for! Liz went to Swansea Public School and Runnymede Collegiate. She attended Toronto Teachers' College and began her teaching career teaching Kindergarten in York Township. Later in her career, she received her B.A., Masters in Education and attended Manchester University in England where she received training in Deaf Education. Upon her return from England, Liz taught deaf and hard of hearing children at the Metro Toronto School for the Deaf and Forest Hill Public School. After retiring, Liz spent many hours reading to children at Sick Kids Hospital. Liz was always kind, caring, generous, appreciative and fashionable (she had an accessory for every outfit). She had a very large circle of friends from her career in teaching and the family cottage at Lake Bernard. She nurtured these friendships by showing a genuine interest in others and their lives. Liz maintained her connections using the telephone and sending cards to friends and family, recognizing birthdays and special events. Lake Bernard had a special place in her heart. She loved nature and even when she could no longer make the trip north, she would frequently inquire whether the loons were calling or the trilliums were in bloom. We could all learn from how Liz approached her many health challenges with bravery, dignity and a positive attitude. Liz had several caregivers with whom she established a special bond. We would like to thank them and the staff at Humber Heights for their care and concern over the years. A celebration of life will be announced and held in the future. For those who wish, donations may be made to "Sleeping Children Around the World", "Children's Wish Foundation" or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be left at https://www.aftercare.org
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 11 to July 15, 2020