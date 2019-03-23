|
ELIZABETH PATRICIA PRATT 'Ann' (Smith) 1934 - 2019 It is with great sadness that the family must announce the sudden passing of Elizabeth 'Ann' Patricia Pratt (Smith), 84, of Oakville, ON. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Ann is survived by her beloved husband, Michael of 61 years; and their two children, Bill (Teresa) Pratt and Andrea (David) Andison. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren, Jamie, Courtney, Chris and Robbie Andison, and Diandra and Dan Pratt; and great- granddaughter Sloane. A special thanks to the caring staff at Northridge Long Term Care. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019