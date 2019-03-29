DR. ELIZABETH PERERA Lekarz (Warsaw), FRCPC July 8, 1936- March 24, 2019 Dr. Elizabeth Perera née Rosnowska died at home with her husband of 50 years, Dr. Norbert Perera at her side. He was the love of her life, her true soulmate, her best friend and confidante. She was born in Poznan, Poland and completed medical school in Warsaw followed by postgraduate training in Liverpool, England where she met Norbert. They were married in St. Anne's Academic Church in Warsaw. In 1970, Elizabeth and Norbert immigrated to Canada and spent 2 years in Kingston after which they moved to Toronto where Elizabeth continued her postgraduate training in anesthesia. She achieved the rank of Assistant Professor at the University of Toronto which included a successful 30-year career as an anesthesiologist at Mount Sinai Hospital. With a special interest and expertise in thoracic anesthesia, she became a mentor to many residents and fellows in this specialty. Elizabeth and Norbert travelled extensively with a passion for all things 'Africa'. Due to her innate ability to vividly and beautifully describe her experiences, she became a regular contributor to the travel section of the Medical Post. Many happy times were spent in Norbert's homeland of Sri Lanka and their second home in Vence on the French Riviera. Multiple international visitors were graciously welcomed to visit them in this beautiful location. Anesthesia fellows from across the globe, having shared happy times at their home in Toronto, became lifelong friends despite the distances between them. Her vibrant personality, timeless sense of style, and generosity of time and spirit will forever remain in the memory of those who knew and loved her. A private cremation service has taken place. A celebration of Elizabeth's life will be held at a funeral mass at St. Basil's Catholic Church, 50 St. Joseph Street at Bay, at 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation in her memory would be appreciated. Toujours l'amour! Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 29 to Apr. 2, 2019