ELIZABETH WOUTRINA PROZES 'BETTY' February 24, 1945 - November 18, 2020 Elizabeth Woutrina Prozes aka 'Betty' died November 18, 2020, after a brief battle with COVID-19. Betty was born February 24, 1945, in Dirksland, Holland, to Dick and Hubertha (Bal) Hogerwerf. She immigrated to Canada at the age of 8 (along with her parents and two brothers, Simon and Bill), and spent the rest of her childhood in Beamsville, Ontario, graduating from Beamsville Secondary School in 1964. After receiving a teacher's certificate, Betty taught grades 3 and 5 at Rawlinson Public School 1965-73, while living in Toronto. Sadly, she lost her mother to cancer during this time, but she gained a second mom when Dick married Wilma (Willy). Betty married her high school sweetheart, Andy Prozes, in 1969. They were married for over 30 years. She became a homemaker after the birth of her first son, Kevin (1974), followed by Darin (1976), and the new family settled down in Mississauga. Betty was a loving, devoted mother, and spent countless hours ferrying her sons back and forth to Appleby College for school and sports. Her selflessness stood out in times like these, as well as her unwillingness to spend money on herself (she took her Dutch frugality to heart). She did not shy away from hard work either. Betty became a great dog lover and relished her long walks outside with Amber, Cinders, or Lucy, no matter the weather. She also loved music and would break into a jig when a favorite song came on - her smile and happiness were infectious in these moments. Starting in the early 1990s, she spent several years teaching English as a second language to recent immigrants, which gave her great pleasure. Betty lived for a brief period in Edina, MN, and Greenwich, CT, before returning to Mississauga in 2001. In 2004 she was diagnosed with a variant of Alzheimer's and began a long descent, with her hand held by many caregivers and her loving family (with special thanks to Rya) as her condition deteriorated. She spent her last years at 147 Elder in North York, where she received great care from their dedicated staff. She is survived by her two sons, Kevin and Darin (Gillian), brother Simon (Ino), nephew Leen, and her grandchildren - Tyler, Sonya, and Grayson. Let's all try to remember her when she was at her best, dancing and giggling away, going to beat the band. A celebration of her life will be held after the pandemic has passed.



