Elizabeth RIDGELY

ELIZABETH (LIBBY) RIDGELY 1943 - 2020 Libby passed away peacefully at Christie Gardens, Toronto, on October 21, 2020 from Alzheimer's Disease. Loving mother of Justine (Doug Taylor), Zac (Laura Adamo) and Duncan, dear grandmother to Sophia and Ben Taylor and Luke Ridgely, sister-in-law to Jackie Loach and aunt to David Loach and Megan Loach Tomulka (Mitch Tomulka) and great aunt to Richard and Elizabeth Tomulka. Libby was predeceased by her brother Ken Loach and her former husband of 25 years Gordon Ridgely. Born in Welland, Ontario, Libby attended Havergal College as a boarding student from the age of 13. She completed her Social Work degree at the University of Toronto before moving on to complete a Masters in Social Work at Columbia University in New York. People were at the centre of Libby's life. She had a never-ending curiosity, compassion and genuine interest in everyone she met. Along with her intellect and love of learning, these characteristics made her perfectly suited to her chosen career as a social worker and family therapist. She started her career as a social worker at the C.M. Hincks Treatment Centre and her career progressed quickly as she moved to increasingly senior positions at Oolagen, Thistletown and ultimately relished her position as the Executive Director of The George Hull Centre where she worked until she retired in 2008. Libby had a significant influence in shaping the culture, philosophy, teaching and programs at The George Hull Centre and the Girls' House was renamed Libby's Place in her honour. Libby was a life-long student and teacher. She attended the Philadelphia Child Guidance Centre in the late 1970s and every two years for more than a decade, she attended an international family therapy training programme in Italy where she worked and presented with family therapists from around the world. In the early 2000's, she took a sabbatical from The George Hull Centre to attend a Family Group Conference training program in New Zealand. She brought her learning from New Zealand back to Ontario and was instrumental in introducing and supporting Family Group Conferences as a means for families to help families. In addition to her work at The George Hull Centre, Libby was an Associate Professor at the University of Toronto Faculty of Social Work and had a private practice for individual, couple and family therapy. Libby was a wonderful mother who was always there supporting her children while giving them space to grow. She so enjoyed being a grandmother and loved telling everyone stories about her grandchildren. Libby had a full and interesting life. She was an avid reader and her love of travel took her on many wonderful adventures. Her love for people meant she was a dear and very loyal friend. She helped so many people both personally and professionally in her life and never looked for thanks; she instinctively jumped in to help others and always knew what to do. Libby was direct, strong, funny and very smart. She was never afraid to ask the difficult questions that no one else dared to ask! A proud feminist, a role model for women and a courageous individual, she believed that everyone is an agent for change in whatever range and in whatever capacity is available to them. Libby will be greatly missed and always remembered. A private Funeral Service is being held at Grace Church on-the-Hill on October 29, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The George Hull Centre or Alzheimer's Canada. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com