ELIZABETH (MACINNES) RIEHM Elizabeth (fondly called "Dip" by many who loved her) passed away August 11, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Bill, in 2016. Both she and Bill died at home as they had wished and were able to do so with their family by their sides. She leaves her three children, David (Ans), Janet (Salim) and Peter (Roxanne) and her brother, Fred (Laurie) of Caribou Island, NS and Olympia, WA and leaves her family and many nieces and nephews in BC, Ontario, and Nova Scotia - and of course, her cat Lucy! She was the daughter of Dr. Christine A. M. (MacKinnon) MacInnes (1985) and Rev. John Knox MacInnes (1945). She was predeceased by her brother, Donald (1957); sister, Margaret (1998); and her son, Andy (1977). Elizabeth was born in Upper Stewiacke NS, on May 8, 1924. She spent her early childhood in Maitland, NS until her family moved to Saint John, NB so that she and her sister could attend better high schools. She excelled in her Truro, NS high school, later winning a scholarship which she used to complete 4 years of university in 3 at Mount Allison University and graduated in 1944 with a BSc in Chemistry. Since it was wartime, she immediately started working at Defence Industries Limited (later called CIL) in a munitions plant lab in Nobel, ON. That is where she met Bill, also a chemist, and soon they were a couple. As the war was winding down, they married on June 23, 1945. As Bill was promoted into more senior positions at CIL, they were transferred to different locations where there were CIL high explosives plants - Sarnia ON, Nobel ON, McMasterville QC, back to Nobel, Calgary AB, then finally to McMasterville again in 1964. They lived in nearby Beloeil, QC from 1964-1992. She returned to university in the mid-sixties to obtain a BA (Honours Eng. Concordia) and her BEd (McGill). With her teaching degree, she was a high-school English teacher at Richelieu Valley Regional High School (RVRHS) from 1970-1989. She loved teaching, her fellow teachers, and especially her students. Elizabeth was involved with Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) her entire life. She continued the legacy started by her mother (Christine A. M. Macinnes - Dalhousie 1918 with great distinction) by joining CFUW when she lived in Sarnia. She was one of the founders and the inaugural President of the Parry Sound Club. While living in Beloeil, she served on many committees and was the President for 2 terms. When they moved to Victoria, she again was involved in the club, convening a neighbourhood group and book club for many years. That legacy was passed down to her daughter, Janet, who has also been a CFUW member for many years. She was an incredible reader, had a vast knowledge of many subjects, was the family historian (even for Dad's side!), had a great sense of humour, and was a strong feminist. She often said the book Betty Friedan's The Feminist Mystique spoke to her and echoed what she was feeling in the early sixties with 4 kids, no career, and a changing social environment. She always said it was important for a woman to know how to drive and have her own source of income. Mom was the prime instigator of many trips: cottaging on Okanagan Lake and Lake Memphremagog plus camping at Lake George, the Maritimes, Hermit Island, Maine and touring around Europe in a VW bus. Later years included famous family holidays in the Caribbean and various BC Gulf Island houses. Their last and best move was to Victoria, BC in 1992. They bought a beautiful home with a wonderful back garden where they entertained family, friends, and visitors. They loved the temperate climate; Dad played golf all year and Mom loved her garden. The family would like to thank the caregivers - Beth, Edna, Aria, Matilda, Dee, Juliet, and Gina who supported Elizabeth and her children in her final days. We are planning a garden party soon for family and friends (in Covid-style). If you wish, a donation can be made in her honour to either Victoria Hospice Society or Our Place, Victoria BC. Notes and stories gladly accepted by email to [email protected]
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17, 2020