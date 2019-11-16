|
|
ELIZABETH ROWAN O'BRIEN We are privileged to have known the bright light that was Elizabeth Rowan 'Betty' O'Brien (nee Stanley), June 30, 1931 - October 26, 2019) always positive, smart and helpful. Loving wife to the late William John 'W.J.' 'Bill' O'Brien (1993). Predeceased by children, Barbara Susan 'Sue' (2019) and Donald Edward (2009). Survived by son, David William (Linda); son-in- law, Mark; daughter-in-law, Kimberley; and beloved twin sister and best friend, Barbara (Stanley) Sinclair. Predeceased by parents, Alfred (1971) and Kathleen (Rowan) Stanley (1985); and sister, K. Joan Dickinson (2005) (Alan, 2006). Beloved grandmother to the O'Briens: Michael David (Anne-Marie), Kari Lynn, Jaclyn Nicole and Gavin William and great- grandmother to James Michael and Penelope Rose O'Brien. Aunt to Diane, Lyn and Carol Dickinson; and Heather, Judy (John) and Ian (Lorene) Sinclair. Thank you to Mark, who was a gentle caregiver in the past decade to both Betty and Sue, and thank you to Mark's family. From Havergal and Toronto roots, to McGill University to the half century in Don Mills and every summer on Browing Island in Muskoka...always gathering more friends. After successfully raising her children, Betty had a decade- long Real Estate career with both Slightam and Royal LePage. She was a long-time curler at the Granite Club. With numerous life-long friends in Muskoka and Toronto, Betty was always ready to enjoy time together at parties and on trips. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the or the charity of your choice 'In honour of Elizabeth Rowan 'Betty' O'Brien.' A private family and friends service has taken place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019