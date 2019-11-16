You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth O'BRIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Rowan O'BRIEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Rowan O'BRIEN Obituary
ELIZABETH ROWAN O'BRIEN We are privileged to have known the bright light that was Elizabeth Rowan 'Betty' O'Brien (nee Stanley), June 30, 1931 - October 26, 2019) always positive, smart and helpful. Loving wife to the late William John 'W.J.' 'Bill' O'Brien (1993). Predeceased by children, Barbara Susan 'Sue' (2019) and Donald Edward (2009). Survived by son, David William (Linda); son-in- law, Mark; daughter-in-law, Kimberley; and beloved twin sister and best friend, Barbara (Stanley) Sinclair. Predeceased by parents, Alfred (1971) and Kathleen (Rowan) Stanley (1985); and sister, K. Joan Dickinson (2005) (Alan, 2006). Beloved grandmother to the O'Briens: Michael David (Anne-Marie), Kari Lynn, Jaclyn Nicole and Gavin William and great- grandmother to James Michael and Penelope Rose O'Brien. Aunt to Diane, Lyn and Carol Dickinson; and Heather, Judy (John) and Ian (Lorene) Sinclair. Thank you to Mark, who was a gentle caregiver in the past decade to both Betty and Sue, and thank you to Mark's family. From Havergal and Toronto roots, to McGill University to the half century in Don Mills and every summer on Browing Island in Muskoka...always gathering more friends. After successfully raising her children, Betty had a decade- long Real Estate career with both Slightam and Royal LePage. She was a long-time curler at the Granite Club. With numerous life-long friends in Muskoka and Toronto, Betty was always ready to enjoy time together at parties and on trips. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the or the charity of your choice 'In honour of Elizabeth Rowan 'Betty' O'Brien.' A private family and friends service has taken place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -