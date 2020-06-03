You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jerrett Funeral Homes
6191 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M4K4
(416) 223-6050
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth CONNELLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Smith CONNELLY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Smith CONNELLY Obituary
ELIZABETH SMITH CONNELLY Elizabeth Smith Connelly passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020, of natural causes at Credit Valley Hospital, just 4 months shy of her 100th birthday. Elizabeth was an Analog- Digital Computer Operator on the Avro Arrow, a master teacher, an exemplary elementary school principal, a beloved wife of John Connelly (deceased); mother of Hugh (Marnie), John (Gloria), Kevin (Charlotte) and Joseph (Mary deceased); grandmother to Fiona and Gillian, Sarah and John (deceased), Erin, Jack and Shea; great-grandmother to Eleanor, Gareth, Liam, Henry, Thomas. A requiem mass will be held at St. Margaret's of Scotland Church at a later date. Donations in memory may be made to St. Margaret's of Scotland Church, 222 Ridley Boulevard, Toronto, ON M5M 3M6 or St. Vincent de Paul Society of Toronto. For condolences, pictures and additional information see www.jerrettfuneralhometor onto.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 3 to June 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -