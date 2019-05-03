ELIZABETH STEFOFF The beloved centre of our family universe, our strong and beautiful light, has passed; Elizabeth, our Mother, our best friend, most loyal, adoring dearheart, and always right beside us. She passionately built Bibelot from a dream, a shop that so closely reflected her elegant sensibilities and great taste. But her loves were her family, Jann, Vladimir and his wife Liberte. Her world centred on us and we were never far, even if physically somewhere else. She travelled with us without leaving her home, she held our hearts and hopes so tenderly, as we held hers. Her joys were our joys and ours hers. She is our hero, we are so very proud of everything she was and our sorrow is beyond any words. We miss her so much. We miss her so much. A Celebration of life will be held at Trattoria Gusto, 1 Walton St, Port Hope, Ontario Saturday May 4th 2019 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to The Heart and Stroke Foundation or to The Northumberland Fair Share Food Bank may be received at www.rossfuneralchapel.com Published in The Globe and Mail from May 3 to May 7, 2019