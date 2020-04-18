|
BETTE TORRIBLE (Elizabeth Ann Kempton) Passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020, after 86 years of living a life of kindness, generosity, adventure, courage and accomplishment. Born and raised in Ripley, Ontario along with her twin brother, Bill, Bette was one of only a handful of students who graduated from Ripley High School. She attended the University of Toronto with a determined goal of becoming a physiotherapist, and blazed many trails by playing women's hockey, traveling during her summers, and skiing in Europe after graduation. Bette met the love of her life, Eric Geoffrey Torrible, while working in London, Ontario, and after a whirlwind romance and wedding they moved to Kingston where they would live, work and raise four children. She remained close to her small town roots, where we all spent memorable summer holidays with her loving, extended family on the shores of Lake Huron. Working as a physiotherapist at Ongwanada Resource Centre, Bette was passionate about improving the lives of children with physical disabilities, and she was a dedicated teacher and mentor in the physiotherapy department at Queens University. Bette volunteered wherever and whenever possible, and balanced an exceptionally busy and happy life with enthusiasm, grace and great humour. She read books, listened to music, skied any cross country trail she could find, swam everyday at the cottage, ran several kilometres each morning, skated on frozen lakes, played a good game of tennis and loved hosting gatherings at home, and at the cottage. But the essence of her love of life was her family, at home and at the cottage ... her husband, Geoff; her four children, Susan (Martin), Sarah (Kelly), Laura (David) and David (Donna); and her 13 grandchildren, Arianna, Elie, and Simon (Spoor), Megan, Owen and Leah (Chesney), Miriam, Tim and Billy (Pritchard), Artie, Charlie, Matt and Toby (Torrible). With family scattered around the globe, Bette managed to attend many births, birthdays, concerts, graduations, sports and everyday events with her grandkids. Bette's gift of friendship also spanned the globe; her connections to people resulting in life long relationships that she cherished and nurtured over many years. With a zest for life that is incomparable, an inspirational love of family and friends, and a smile that could light up any room, Bette leaves a legacy of kindness, generosity, graciousness, energy and optimism. She joins our father who died 2 years ago... We miss them both. Entrusted to the Robert J. Reid and Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences www.reidfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020