You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Reid & Sons Funeral Home
309 Johnson Street
Kingston, ON K7L 1Y6
(613) 548-7973
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth TORRIBLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth TORRIBLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth TORRIBLE Obituary
BETTE TORRIBLE (Elizabeth Ann Kempton) Passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020, after 86 years of living a life of kindness, generosity, adventure, courage and accomplishment. Born and raised in Ripley, Ontario along with her twin brother, Bill, Bette was one of only a handful of students who graduated from Ripley High School. She attended the University of Toronto with a determined goal of becoming a physiotherapist, and blazed many trails by playing women's hockey, traveling during her summers, and skiing in Europe after graduation. Bette met the love of her life, Eric Geoffrey Torrible, while working in London, Ontario, and after a whirlwind romance and wedding they moved to Kingston where they would live, work and raise four children. She remained close to her small town roots, where we all spent memorable summer holidays with her loving, extended family on the shores of Lake Huron. Working as a physiotherapist at Ongwanada Resource Centre, Bette was passionate about improving the lives of children with physical disabilities, and she was a dedicated teacher and mentor in the physiotherapy department at Queens University. Bette volunteered wherever and whenever possible, and balanced an exceptionally busy and happy life with enthusiasm, grace and great humour. She read books, listened to music, skied any cross country trail she could find, swam everyday at the cottage, ran several kilometres each morning, skated on frozen lakes, played a good game of tennis and loved hosting gatherings at home, and at the cottage. But the essence of her love of life was her family, at home and at the cottage ... her husband, Geoff; her four children, Susan (Martin), Sarah (Kelly), Laura (David) and David (Donna); and her 13 grandchildren, Arianna, Elie, and Simon (Spoor), Megan, Owen and Leah (Chesney), Miriam, Tim and Billy (Pritchard), Artie, Charlie, Matt and Toby (Torrible). With family scattered around the globe, Bette managed to attend many births, birthdays, concerts, graduations, sports and everyday events with her grandkids. Bette's gift of friendship also spanned the globe; her connections to people resulting in life long relationships that she cherished and nurtured over many years. With a zest for life that is incomparable, an inspirational love of family and friends, and a smile that could light up any room, Bette leaves a legacy of kindness, generosity, graciousness, energy and optimism. She joins our father who died 2 years ago... We miss them both. Entrusted to the Robert J. Reid and Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences www.reidfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -