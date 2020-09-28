ELIZABETH WATKINSON"Liz" (née van Eck) Liz Watkinson died peacefully at her home in Mississauga, Ontario, on September 26, 2020, at the age of 71 surrounded by her sons, Michael David, and Christopher John, daughter-in-law Alix Kesten, Danielle Matys and Geoff Puley. She is survived by her sisters Evelyn Wolf and Alida van Eck, and her four grandchildren Emma Ricci, Isabelle Hwang, Paige Ricci, and Chloe Hwang. Liz will also be remembered by her extended family and friends. Born in Chatham, Ontario, Liz moved to London Ontario at the age of 20 and to Toronto at the age of 21. She worked as a lab technician and as a part time model. At 29, Liz began a successful career in sales selling furniture to hospitals. In 1990 Liz relaunched her career as an interior decorator and founded her company 5th Business Associates. Liz loved glamorous style and clients appreciated her keen sense of design. Liz lived life to the fullest dressed in the right clothes, with manicured nails, perfect makeup, and effortless style. She thrived on music and dancing, salty language, laughing, boating, cottages and parties. In 2009 Liz moved into her final home in Mississauga to be closer to her sons and grandchildren. Her large backyard deck hosted countless candle lit nights where she shared delicious meals, cold beers, cocktails and good wine with her family and friends. She was always mentally and physically active, playing lots of golf and tennis, skiing and her beloved game of scrabble. She checked off her bucket list by travelling the world. One of her last trips fulfilled a dream to take her 4 grand-daughters to Paris. Liz ("Lizzy") was known by her many friends as a fierce, smart, strong, stylish, loyal, funny, playful, generous, and stubbornly independent woman that always lived her life on her own terms. The decline in her health late this summer was fast and her medical treatment palliative. Her final words were filled with love and no regrets. Her family would like to thank the staff of Trillium Health Partners. We raise a glass to you Lizzy, our dear Mom, Omi, Sister, Aunt, and Friend. You were a force of nature and our hearts will be forever warmed by your love and thoughtfulness.



