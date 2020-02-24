|
|
ELLA RUTMAN On Saturday, February 22, 2020. One of the last remaining survivors of the 1st transport of Jewish women into Auschwitz. At age 99. Dear wife of Abraham Rutman. Beloved mother of Rosette and Stephen Abrams. Cherished Bubie of Tamara. Predeceased by her father Yisrael (1928); her mother Miriam Raizl and brothers Eugene, Zoltan and Ernest all killed in various Concentration Camps (1942); beloved sisters and brother-in-laws Edith and Tom Valo, Lilly and Joseph Greenwald and Avrum Streiman; and tragically by nephews Mark Streiman and Sidney Valo. Survived by in-laws Ita Streiman, Salek and Miriam Rutman. Adored by many generations of nieces and nephews for her gentleness, nurturing soul and great cooking. She was our hero - a phoenix who rose out of the ashes of the Holocaust and rebuilt a meaningful new life. Service was held at Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (three lights west of Dufferin) on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Or Shalom Cemetery, London, ON. Shiva at 240 Heath Street West, #1701, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Temmy Latner Centre For Palliative Care, 416-586-8203, or The Song Shul, 416-782-8124.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2020