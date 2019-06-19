|
|
ELLEN ELIZABETH SCHIFFER (nee Morgan) August 20, 1927 Peacefully in her sleep on June 17, 2019. Cherished wife and best friend of the late Irvine Schiffer. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Susan Schiffer, Marc Schiffer and Susan Clarke, Laura Schiffer and Michael Weinberg, David and Sheryl Schiffer. Dear grandma to Amanda and Ian, David and Dana, Alanna and Michael, Steven and Carolyn, Joanne and Ross, Daniel, Tessa, Alexandra, and Jessica. Dear great-grandma to Andrew, Pandora, Emily, Samara, and Shael. Ellen's traditions, stories, lessons, and love will live on in her whole family. She will be deeply missed. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment in Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to Sinai Health Foundation 416-586-8203 or SickKids Foundation 416-813-6166.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 19 to June 23, 2019