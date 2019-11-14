|
DR. ELLEN F. SPEARS D.V.M. (née Thomson) After a prolonged medical illness which she faced with courage and determination, and a relatively short acute deterioration, Ellen passed away on November 9, 2019 in her 85th year. She was surrounded by the love of her family and friends. Daughter of the late Dr. Andrew Thomson and Lally Thomson, she was born in Toronto, attended Branksome Hall and graduated from the Ontario Veterinary College (OVC) in 1958. Beloved wife of Dr. John Spears for 61 years, and loving mother to Andrew (Laleh Moshiri), Jennifer Léger (David Léger), Ian (Sarah Atkinson) and Martha. She was adored by her nine grandchildren and two great- grandchildren. Following graduation from OVC, Ellen worked for two years at the Defence Research Board in Kingston. A remarkable mother to four children, she also gave generously of her time to her church (Bloor Street United), the CNIB, the Daily Bread Food Bank, the Victor Home/ Massey Centre, The Toronto Children's Chorus, and the Canadian Bookbinders and Book Artists Guild of which she was a founding member. For those in need, be they musicians, refugees, or family, she provided a welcoming home and the respect she thought all people deserved. Ellen lived a life devoted to serving and caring for others. She did it informally, with a thousand acts of unheralded kindness to both friends and people she had never met but who needed a helping hand. Throughout her life, Ellen loved spending time with family and friends at Leith, Ontario. There was always room for one more at the dinner table and an extra bed could always be found. This love of the blue waters of Georgian Bay and its spectacular sunsets has been passed on to her children and grandchildren. The family is grateful for the care Ellen received at the Princess Margaret Hospital (myeloma division), the kind, supportive care she received from the first floor staff at Christie Gardens and her caregiver Madeleine. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the charity of your choice would be gratefully appreciated. A service of thanksgiving and a celebration of Ellen's life will be held a Bloor Street United Church (300 Bloor Street West) at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 with a reception to follow at the church. An opportunity to visit with the family will be hosted at the home of Ian Spears and Sarah Atkinson (8 Hewitt Avenue, Toronto, ON M6R 1Y3) on Friday, November 15 from 2:30-5:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. We miss you Eno.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2019