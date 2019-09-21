You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen FOWLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Mavis FOWLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Mavis FOWLER Obituary
ELLEN MAVIS FOWLER Peacefully passed away in the presence of her family on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the age of 91. Predeceased by her husband, Bruce and her daughter, MaryEllen. Loving mother of John (Cindy) and Colleen (Glenn). Cherished grandmother of Emma (Charlie), Wesley (Megan), Owen, Will, Meghan, Thomas and Erik. Great-grandmother of Jamie. A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Bradford Valley Care Community for the great care they provided to Ellen. A Celebration of Life will take place at Roadhouse and Rose Funeral Home, Newmarket on Sunday, September 29th from 1-3 p.m. Online condolences can be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now