ELLEN MAVIS FOWLER Peacefully passed away in the presence of her family on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the age of 91. Predeceased by her husband, Bruce and her daughter, MaryEllen. Loving mother of John (Cindy) and Colleen (Glenn). Cherished grandmother of Emma (Charlie), Wesley (Megan), Owen, Will, Meghan, Thomas and Erik. Great-grandmother of Jamie. A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Bradford Valley Care Community for the great care they provided to Ellen. A Celebration of Life will take place at Roadhouse and Rose Funeral Home, Newmarket on Sunday, September 29th from 1-3 p.m. Online condolences can be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019