More Obituaries for Ellen MacGREGOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Rosemond MacGREGOR

Ellen Rosemond MacGREGOR Obituary
ELLEN ROSEMOND MacGREGOR It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Ellen MacGregor (née Wallace) who passed away peacefully at the age of 81 on July 23, 2019. She will be greatly missed by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Alexander (Kathleen), James (Debbie) and Graeme (Melanie); her four grandchildren, Ian, Duncan, Allison and Jamie; and her siblings Jill Carruthers, Jessie Reiffenstein and Frank Wallace and their families. Ellen Rosemond Wallace was born in 1938 in Brantford, Ontario. She graduated with a Bachelors of Arts degree from Trinity College at the University of Toronto in 1960, and was a teacher before she left to focus on raising her sons. Ellen had a passionate interest in current events, particularly international issues, and could speak knowledgeably about economic and political developments in far flung countries around the world. She enjoyed art, read voraciously, and was always happy taking long walks and exploring her neighborhoods. She loved flowers and one of her favorite pastimes was seeking out beautiful gardens wherever she traveled. To honor this love, and in accordance with Ellen's wishes, there will be no funeral and her ashes will be scattered amongst the flowers at a future date. In lieu of flowers, and if desired, donations can be made to the Royal Ontario Museum in Ellen's memory.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 25 to July 29, 2019
