DR. ELLIOTT MARKSON On Saturday, December 5,2020. Elliott Raphael Markson, beloved husband of the late Sari Markson. Loving father and father-in law of Stephen and Yvonne Slupinski, Enid Susan and Edward Brown. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Jerome and Mayta, Morley and Dinah. Devoted brother-in-law of Gloria Guttman, and Sandra andRobert Naiman. Beloved grandfather of Ziysah and Anna, Wendy, Micha and Jacob, and great- grandfather of Marvin and Norah. A family graveside service will take place on Monday, December 7, 2020. Special thanks to his caregivers, Pearlene, Olga, Veronica and Cameron as well as Dr. Baryla and the Dunfield Staff. Memorial donations may be made to the Dr. Charles Markson Medical Research Endowment Fund at Baycrest Foundation (416) 785-2875



