Resources More Obituaries for Elmer MATYAS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elmer Leslie MATYAS

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers DR. ELMER LESLIE MATYAS PhD, P. Eng., Professor Emeritus June 28, 1932 - March 31, 2019 After a long battle with Parkinson's disease and peripheral neuropathy, Dr. Elmer Leslie Matyas passed away peacefully at 86 years of age on Sunday, March 31, 2019 in Waterloo, Ontario. El obtained a Bachelor of Science degree specializing in Civil Engineering from the University of Toronto in 1954. With a strong desire for further education farther afield, he obtained a PhD in 1963 from Imperial College London. He began his teaching career as an Assistant Professor at Carleton University that same year, and then took a position with the Department of Civil Engineering at the University of Waterloo in 1965 - specializing in soil mechanics and foundation engineering. He retired in 1996. During his sabbaticals, he consulted with Acres International, EBA Engineering, and Golder Associates. Dr. Matyas authored many publications, including those for the Canadian Geotechnical Society and presented papers at international conferences in Hong Kong, Moscow, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, and San Francisco. El is survived by his daughter, Nancy Estey (Rob) of Toronto; and grandchildren, Spencer and Charlotte; and his son, Stephen of Waterloo and granddaughter, Alexandra. He is also survived by his twin brother, Alfred (Yvonne dec'd). El was predeceased by his loving wife, Violet Ella (nee Heney) with whom he had celebrated 63 years of marriage. El was a beloved Uncle to Lori, Jim, Cathy and John. El will be remembered for his perseverance, being helpful to others, and admirable teaching qualities. His passions included maintaining his property in the country, striving for a low handicap in golf at Dundee Country Club, and perfecting his skills at stained glass. He was a keen supporter of the arts as a regular subscriber to the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony and Stratford Festival. Throughout his life, El was surrounded by loving family, friends and colleagues. His family is grateful for all your love and support. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the doctors and staff at Parkwood Mennonite Home. Cremation has taken place. To respect El's wishes, there will not be a formal service or ceremony of any kind. He would like you to raise a glass of your favorite beverage in his honour. His family will gather in the summer to lay his ashes to rest, along with Vi's. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Dr. Elmer Leslie Matyas' honour to the University of Waterloo, Faculty of Engineering (www.uwaterloo.ca/support) or Parkinson Canada (www.parkinson.ca). Memories, tributes and donations may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home (www.erbgood.com) or 519-745-8445. El leaves us with a line from one of his poems, which were often written while at sea with Vi: 'Continue to live harmoniously in good health, body and mind.' Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries