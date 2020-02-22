|
ELSIE BOWMAN Elsie passed away peacefully at home on February 16, 2020. She had recently celebrated her 90th birthday with her children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren. Elsie was born in northern Alberta as the youngest of three children to homesteading parents from England. Life was difficult on the farm with harsh winters, long work hours and few comforts. She excelled at school, which was a 2 3/4 mile walk away, and went on to study nursing at the University of Alberta. There she met Hugh, the love of her life, who was studying engineering and in short order they married. In the early years, they lived in a 7x14 foot trailer on Mount Rundle near Canmore where Hugh was working on the Spray Lakes dam. Later moves took the family to Calgary, Edmonton and Montreal. Sadly, Hugh passed away at 41 leaving Elsie with three children to raise and support. After working for a period, she determined to continue her nursing studies by completing a program at Quo Vadis in Toronto and her Bachelor of Nursing degree at McGill. Elsie worked for a number of organizations such as the Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital, the Victorian Order of Nurses and Kodak. Elsie will always be remembered for her generous and selfless heart that made such a difference to so many. She was a great listener and counsellor for patients, family, friends and acquaintances. She will also be remembered for her artistic talent as a painter and sculptor, her love of dogs, the crafts she taught her grandchildren, and her famous ginger cookies. Elsie is survived by her children, Tim Bowman (Ann), Ken Bowman (Sharron), and Terri Christie (Jim); her grandchildren, Michael Bowman (Cristina), Shauna Bowman (Mark), Greg Christie (Ash), Steven Christie (Michelle), Mallory Bowman, Melissa Bowman, Sarah Bowman and Carolyn Bowman; and her great- grandchildren, Peyton, Keira and Sidney. The family will honour Elsie's memory with a celebration of her life in June. Donations to her favourite charity, Doctors Without Borders, would be welcome.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2020