ELSIE JEAN ETCHEN (nee LaRose) Elsie passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Predeceased by her husband, Eric Etchen. Elsie will be greatly missed by her brothers, George (Wilma) and Ben (Beth); sister, Ruby; and her many nieces, nephews, and extended family. A memorial gathering will be held at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W. (2 stop lights west of Yonge Street) on Saturday, February 23rd from 12:30- 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elsie's memory to Belmont House www.belmonthouse.com or Taffelmusik www.tafelmusik.org would be greatly appreciated. For condolences visit: www.morleybedford.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2019