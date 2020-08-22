|
ELTON HART HOBSON It is with deep regret that the Hobson family announces the passing of Elton Hart Hobson (Hobbie) on Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was a devoted husband, loving father, doting grandpa, and delighted great-grandpa. Born 10 November 1924, he witnessed, triumphed and relished each and every step over his 95+ years. Elton grew up during the depression as a loving brother to his seven siblings in a house without electricity and running water. At 18, he joined the Canadian Air Force where he served as a Bombardier during WW2. At the end of the war he returned to play for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and participated in 3 Grey Cup games. He then started a career with Kelloggs that saw him take his wife and four kids from Winnipeg to Port Arthur, Regina, and finally to Toronto where he retired as Vice-President Sales, Canada. Often on the road as a salesman, he recognized the strength of his partnership with his beloved wife Gwen that resulted in his kids growing up surrounded by love. Unfortunately Gwen was only able to make 3/4 of this journey, taken too early in 2004 by cancer. However, he was very blessed to find and marry Grace with whom he spent his last terrific years summering in Alliston and wintering in Palm Harbor, Florida. Elton is survived by his brother Gerald, his wife Grace, his children and spouses Brent (Dawn), Brenda (Joe), Blaine (Leslie), and Greg. He is also survived by nine grandchildren (Jon, Leah, Jill, Cole, Elyse, Elton, Clayton, Nick, Katherine), three great grandchildren (Lila, Violet, Theo) and Grace's two children, Cathy (Stewart), Mike (Margaret) and their families. Elton was a natural leader in his community, willing to step up to help wherever he saw a need, even dressing as "Tony the Tiger" for an Easter Egg Hunt. Always a competitor, Dad was an avid dancer, curler, scratch golfer up to the age of 88, and a tough bridge and poker opponent right up to his last weeks. He was a generous and steadfast friend, and an exceptional storyteller who lead with his humour and his heart. His passing will be felt on both sides of the border. We were extremely fortunate to have a family meeting a week before his passing where he said "I have had an amazing life with no regrets and enjoyed every minute." He then asked that no one mourn him but instead raise a glass (preferably Scotch) in his memory and be happy for him finding peace. The family would like to thank the staff at the MacKenzie Hospital ICU in Richmond Hill for their incredible treatment of Dad during his final days. As well we also want to express our heartfelt gratitude to Lisa Shaler, his personal support worker, and Becky Harris, his dialysis care nurse for the kindness and exceptionally compassionate care they provided over the last several months. Due to current circumstances, a family only interment ceremony took place on on Tuesday, August 18th, and a Celebration of Life ceremony will be announced when one can safely be held. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Dad's honour to the Mackenzie Health ICU, the Kidney Foundation, or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020