ELVA JANE MARINANGELI (née Cole) August 14, 1925 - June 28, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Elva Marinangeli announces her passing in her 94th year at the Village of Humber Heights on Friday, June 28, 2019. Daughter of the late George and Francis, predeceased by her husband of 57 years Tony (2006), daughter Stacey (2003), and son Peter (2018, Janet). Much loved mother of her remaining 4 children, Dan (Jane), Richard (Maureen), Randall (Sheila), and Kristine (Dennis). Much loved "Nana" of her 6 grandchildren, Erin, Siobhan, Rachel, Craig, Mary Margaret and Randy. She is survived by her sister Velma (Bubbles) Connolly and her dear friend Ljupka. Elva was born in Sturgeon Falls Ontario and came to Toronto as a 17-year-old girl in 1942 to work in the war effort. She grew up fast, married our father in 1949 joining a large and energetic Italian Canadian family, starting their own family the next year. The 1950's were a productive decade for them with 6 children by her 34th birthday. She was a loving, very busy mom and wife. She had a sparkling personality, positive attitude, and a zest for life. She enjoyed bringing her family together for holiday gatherings and special occasions. She loved a good party. A special thank you to the staff at Humber Heights and Elva's PSW, Myla. They made her last few years happy and comfortable. Cremation has taken place. In accordance with Elva's wishes a private family memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.turnerporter.ca Published in The Globe and Mail from July 2 to July 6, 2019