ELWIN DUANE CATHCART 1926 - 2020 Elwin slipped away quietly in his home on August 31, just shy of his 94th birthday. Surrounded by family throughout his final days. Elwin was predeceased by his little brother Lyle (Margaret Soleski) and his ex-wife Pearl (née Ross). He is survived by his loving spouse Elizabeth (Wardecki), devoted sisters Winona (Robert Allison) and Iris (Wilfred Bristow). Dear to him were his children Sharon (Peter Fisk), Beverley (Rob Ross), Lea (David Holmes), Duane (Kristina Shaldoff); and his 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. As well as, many special nieces, nephews and cousins. Elwin was his own man, carving out a career as a successful entrepreneur, direct mail marketing guru and founder of the Canadian Drivers Auto Club. He understood that there was little difference between an obstacle and an opportunity, turning both to his advantage with his hard work ethic, persistence and creative intellect. Elwin was a true Jack-of-all-trades. He could repair anything, whether a leaky roof, a furnace, a watch or a child's toy. He was also an avid builder. As a child he'd carve whistles from small tree branches, and build trucks and doll toys for his younger siblings. He built his first sea worthy boat at the age of 12 years. This ability with his hands led to his pursuit of a degree from the Ontario College of Art in Design. He started Cathcart Construction at the end of the war during the building boom. His early pride was the elegant bar and ceiling he designed and built for The King Edward Hotel in Toronto. Elwin was passionate about many leisure pursuits. He was a sensitive oil painter, a talented dancer (dance floors would clear to admire him whirl his partner skillfully around the room), and a master of No Trump contracts in bridge. The water however was his playground. He had a life-long love of sailing, particularly in the 8-Metre class. Out of the PCYC, and in international waters, he skippered in many a race. Once against the King of Norway in the Baltic Sea. In his 50's, he envisioned an unbeatable, scaled down version of a 12-Metre yacht with a winged keel. Hence his much-loved Octavia was born, going on to win the prestigious 8-Metre World Cup in 1984. Elwin was charming, witty, dapper in his dress, and soft-spoken. He was fiercely independent and had a dogged determination - the combination of which contributed to many relationship challenges. As he matured, all those close to him appreciated how he softened like a precious stone that smooths out its rough edges with time. He will be dearly missed. The family is grateful for the special caregivers that made his final year a happier and more comfortable time. Cremation has taken place and a private gathering to celebrate his life will be at a later date. Should you have a memory of Elwin you wish to share with the family, please email to: cathcartelwin@yahoo.ca



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store