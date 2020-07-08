|
|
EMAD MONIR NOSSHI March 27, 1952 - Alexandria, Egypt July 2, 2020 - Calgary, Alberta It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Emad Nosshi of Calgary, AB, on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the age of 68 years. Emad was born in Alexandria, Egypt on March 27, 1952. He was the dearly beloved son of Mounir Nosshi, a renowned electrical engineer, and Mary Labib, a teacher adored by her students, both predeceased. Emad spent his childhood in Cairo where he excelled in the school year as well as spending cherished holidays throughout the country with his brothers, parents, and many family members. Especially treasured were the adventures in camping, swimming and spearfishing along the idyllic Mediterranean shores with his brothers and cousins. Always up for a challenge and with limited English, Emad moved to London, England in 1969, joining his older brother to pursue his education. At Imperial College (UCL) he received his Bachelor (July 1975) and Master (February 1977) of Sciences in Mechanical Engineering. In 1978, Emad married Nebal (nee Fahim) in Cairo, and together they made their first journey to Canada in 1979. Shortly after settling in Calgary in 1980, where he had a successful career in the Alberta Oil and Gas Sector as a Mechanical Engineer, their son Tamer (Tj) was born. In 1985, while pursuing an international career, first in Los Angeles (1982-1984) and later in Kuwait (1984-1990), their daughter Yasmeen was born. Returning to Calgary in 1990, Emad rejoined the Canadian Engineering ranks with positions in Colt, Jacobs, and Bantrel. In 1994, he achieved his long-awaited goal - Canadian Citizenship. Emad was deeply humbled when the country he first entered years earlier accepted him as one of their own. He was so proud, that he did the one thing that was inexcusable - excusing his own children from school to attend his citizenship ceremony; however, only for the morning - back to school that very afternoon. During the final years of his professional journey (2010-19) and continuing to challenge himself, Emad was employed overseas in South Korea and China where he met his best friend Chunling. Emad moved back to Calgary in 2019 for his retirement. He spent his final days relaxing with his daughter and having deep discussions with his son about various matters, but especially on the developments within both of his homes - Canada and Egypt. Emad is survived by his children, Tamer and Yasmeen Nosshi; their mother, Nebal Fahim; his brothers, Ikram and Shafik Nosshi; his best friend, Chunling Zhang and her daughter, Xu Zhou. He is also survived by his nieces, Marian, Farah and Laila Nosshi; his nephews, Ramses and Maged Nosshi; and sisters-in-law, Suzanne Wissa Wassef and Gehan Alam; as well as uncles, aunts, cousins and countless family members around the world. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so at McInnis & Holloway (Park Memorial, 5008 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary, AB) on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at McInnis & Holloway (Park Memorial, 5008 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary, AB) on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Emad's obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 8 to July 12, 2020