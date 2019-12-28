|
EMANUEL VOZNER (Imi, Opapa) Passed away December 26, 2019 after a brief illness, days after celebrating his 96th birthday. Born in Zlatna, Czechoslovakia, December 22, 1923, he made a new life for his family in Canada after 1968. He is survived by his children Fedora and Tibor, grandchildren Danny, Neil, Daniela, and Mark, and great- grandchildren Audrey, Leah, Emanuelle, Beatrice, and Simon. He was predeceased by his wife Jolan (2012), and sisters Heda, Baba, Anci, Lici, and Fedi. He will be missed by many. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment in the Temple Emanuel Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. For shiva information, please see benjamins.ca. Memorial donations may be made to St. Michael's Hospital Foundation - Emergency Department 416-864-5000 or charity of choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020