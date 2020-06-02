You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Emma Frances FINLAY

EMMA 'EMILY' FRANCES FINLAY (née Reid) April 25, 1920 - May 26, 2020 Emily passed away peacefully in Toronto at 100 years old. She was one of eleven children born to William 'Willis' Reid and Helen (Morris) Reid of St. John's, Newfoundland. Emily is survived by her four children: John (Janet), Anne (Larry), Barbara and David (Kelly). She is lovingly remembered by her seven granddaughters: Krista, Andrea, Maya, Sara, Emilyn, and Hillary and Laura Sampliner. Emily married John Warner Finlay on June 25, 1945 and they settled in Kitchener- Waterloo, Ontario. Emily received her university degree in English and taught the subject until the birth of her children. There will be no funeral service due to the coronavirus pandemic. Emily's remains will be interred with her husband at the Greenwood Cemetery in Owen Sound, Ontario. The family wishes to thank the staff and doctor at Lakeshore Lodge Long-Term Care Home for the exemplary care she received over the years. Donations may be made to the Lakeshore Lodge Long-Term Care Home on its website at https:// www.toronto.ca/ community-people/housing- shelter/long-term-care- homes/lakeshore-lodge/.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 2 to June 6, 2020
