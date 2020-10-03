EMMA JANE LOUISE PLAYFAIR February 1974 - September 2020 Beloved mother of William, Jackson, and Palmer and lovingly remembered by their dad, Chris, cherished daughter of Ruth Playfair and John Playfair, dearly loved sister of Joseph, adored granddaughter of Baba Kaliopi Theohar, much loved by her uncle Boris and aunt Jacquie, and late uncle Carl, Emma died peacefully on September 23, 2020. Emma was a graduate of Queen's University and then received a Certificate of Business from the London School of Economics. Upon returning to Toronto,she started her own Design business. A natural healer, she loved the country and her animals, her horses, dogs, cats. Provo and Ember miss her today. We all love you, Emma. You were surrounded by so much love and care. Be free, be at peace and be whole. Our family will gather privately to remember Emma. Condolences may be sent to www.affordableburialsandcremations.ca/playfair
