|
|
EMMA RUTHERFORD YOUD November 1, 1992 - December 25, 2019 Our beautiful and special daughter, granddaughter, sister and friend took her own life on Christmas morning. Born a twin with her brother Julian, Emma was a funny, clever, outgoing child who grew into a stunning, self-assured and fiercely intelligent young woman. Like all of us, she was a mass of contradictions – beautiful but self-deprecating, cool but never cold, sweet but with a will of iron, always on the cutting edge of fashion, music and design, but never too haughty to laugh out loud with others and most importantly, at herself. After her first year of film studies at Concordia, her life changed immeasurably upon being diagnosed with schizophrenia. Even in the grip of that horrible and debilitating mental illness, Emma never lost her love for fashion and art, her feistiness or her sense of humour. No matter how hard she struggled, ultimately, however, she could not or would not carry on. Emma, we must respect your decision and take solace that you have finally found peace. However, that will never take away the terrible emptiness we now feel inside. We will never stop loving you. Your loving mother, Caroline and her husband John, your loving father Leigh and his wife Tracey; your devoted brother Julian and sister Charlotte; stepbrothers and sister, Casey, Nick and Anna; your uncle Andrew and cousins Brennan; and your grandparents Ron and Sandra and Nina and Lou. Our special thanks to Emma's psychiatrist, Dr. Greg Chandler. A funeral service in celebration of Emma's life will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Sunday, January 5, 2020, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. visitation, 1:00 p.m. service with reception to follow until 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Stella's Place.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020