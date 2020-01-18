|
|
EMMANUEL (MANOS) DAMIANAKIS May 19, 1925 - January 15, 2020 Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, at the age of 94. Loving and devoted husband of Anastasia Damianakis for 62 years. Beloved father to Falia, Mary, Thecla. Dear brother to deceased siblings, Panagioti and Nicholas Damianakis; son to the late Constantine and Garifalia Damianakis and part of the family lineage of the first Greek Stathakis families to immigrate to Canada. He leaves behind his loving sisters-in-law, Chrisoula and Matoula Damianakis, nephews, nieces, and relatives in Greece. Emmanuel was born in St. Nicholas/Neapolis, Greece and came to Canada in 1950. He was a hardworking businessman, florist, and philanthropist, having established The Spring Flower Shop & Greenhouses Ltd. for 50 years on the Danforth, in Toronto. His generosity, kindness to others, love and devotion to the Greek Orthodox Church, the Greek Community, Canada, and his native home of Greece, earned him the respect and admiration of his many friends and customers. He will be sadly missed by many. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 1:00 - 3:00 and 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 19th. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 20th at 11:30 a.m. at the St. George's Greek Orthodox Church, 115 Bond Street, Toronto. Interment to follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020