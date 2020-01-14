You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
EMMANUEL GHARGHOURY PE, ENPC, PhD Passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday January 12, 2020 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Marie, nee Kerba; his sons, Peter Albert and Mark Andrew (Sally Canario); his grandchildren, Luke Thor, Stephen Emmanuel, Rachael Kayla and Dylan Matthew; his brothers, Basil (Gabrielle) and Pierre (Soheir). Resting at the R. S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St. Toronto, where the family will receive on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. and Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 11 a.m.. - 12 noon. The funeral service will commence Thursday at 12 noon in the funeral chapel. Interment will follow at York Cemetery. Donations to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, Sunnybrook Health Science Centre or the . Online tributes at www.rskane.ca R.S. Kane 416-221-1159
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 14 to Jan. 18, 2020
