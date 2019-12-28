You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
EMMERICH CESCHI (Opa) With his usual determination, Emmerich, at the age of 100, crossed the finish line to join the love of his life Ginette who predeceased him in September, 2019. Our beloved Opa will be terribly missed by his four daughters, Marguerite (Michael), Isabelle (Michael),Theresa (Gordon), Annie (Bill); his six grandchildren, Tegan, Nicole, Emilie, Crey, Pippa, Cheyanne; his great-granddaughter Nina, as well as his extended family in Europe. Our family would like to express the deepest gratitude to all the staff of Crofton Manor for the many years of friendship and care they extended to Opa. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. John the Apostle Parish, 5457 Trafalgar Street, Vancouver, BC, followed by a reception.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
