You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:30 PM
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emmy HOMBURGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emmy Therese HOMBURGER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emmy Therese HOMBURGER Obituary
EMMY THERESE HOMBURGER It is with deep sadness that the family announces Emmy passed away peacefully on December 11, 2019, in her home in Toronto, Ontario at the age of 85. Recently predeceased by her beloved husband, Walter Homburger. Dearly loved mother of son, Michael Homburger (Olivia); daughter, Lisa Noel (Richard). Oma will be sadly missed by her four grandchildren, Ella and Oscar Homburger and Sara and James Noel. Predeceased by her brothers, Kurt and Gustav Schmid. Loving sister-in-law to Sylvia Schmid and Aunt to Krista Schmid (Christian) and Karin Reid (Cameron) with their loving children, Adrian, Marco and Juliette. Emmy will be fondly remembered for her passion and love of the arts, and sadly missed by those whose lives she touched. The family wishes to thank the staff of Christie Gardens Assisted Living and all the caregivers and support workers who helped Emmy over the years. A Memorial Reception will take place at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto (east gate entrance, north of St. Clair Ave., 416-485-5572) on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -