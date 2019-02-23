ENA STOWE (Grace) (nee Anderson) April 5, 1925 - February 16, 2019 Passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019 at the age of 93. Ena served in the RCAF (WD) at Headquarters Bomber Command during WWII. Predeceased by Bill Stowe, she is survived by her cherished children, Bill, Peter (Kathy), Vicky ( Paul), and Stephen (Karin). Grandmother to her beloved six grandsons, Jimmy ( Michelle), Brad ( Brittany), Matthew (Meagan), Benjamin, Jonathan, and Daniel and great- granddaughters Madyson, Isla and Morgan. And very special friends June of California and Rhonda of Minnesota. Ena lived a rich life in the Toronto area with her family, work, and volunteer activities, but would like to make a special thanks to Peter and Kathy for their hospitality through the years over many cups of tea; to Vicky and Paul for her special role in raising Ben and Daniel; and above all to her daughter Vicky for her care and support in her advanced years. If anyone wishes to make a donation in Ena's memory, her favourite charity was St Johns Rehab Hospital- Sunnybrook - where she has been an active volunteer for the past 15 years until December 2018. Respecting Ena's wishes, there will be no visitation or service. She left the following message: When I come to the end of the road And the sun has set for me I want no rites in a gloom filled room Why cry for a soul set free? Miss me a little, but not for long And not with your head bowed low Remember the love that we once shared Miss me, but let me go. For this is a journey that all must take And each must go it alone It's all part of the Master's plan A step on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick at heart Go to the friends we know And bury your sorrows in doing good deeds Miss me, but let me go. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2019