Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON
15 WEST AVENUE, N.
Hamilton, ON L8L 5B9
(905) 522-2496
Ene SUTT


1950 - 2020
Ene SUTT Obituary
ENE SHIRLEY SUTT B Mus B Ed Ret TDSB December 29, 1950 - May 13, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ene Sutt (nee Rebane) after a lengthy illness. What began as a heartwarming performance of an eight year old Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz, inspired a lifetime love of music and the fine arts... a passion which she successfully instilled in legions of young minds during her 34 year teaching career and earlier as a teen on the playgrounds of her Hamilton hometown. A gifted piano major, she joined the faculty of Fisherville Junior High in 1980. She quickly made the music room her own with her unique blend of patience, knowledge and cheerful good humour. Countless school talent shows, band trips and team building events followed over the next 32 years. Returning alumni couldn't wait share stories about their latest exploits and how valuable her contribution to their lives had been. Many went on to teaching careers just like "Missus Sutt." Ene was preceded in death by her parents Hans (2001) and Helju (2013) Rebane. She is survived by her former husband and the father of her son Juri Sutt, her companion Bill Papageorgiou, her son Michael (Heidi) Sutt of Lockport, NY and her grandsons William, Cole, Grady and Maxwell also of Lockport. She is also survived by a brother Eddie (Enely) Rebane of Port Moody, BC, two nieces Lisa and Heili (Steve) of British Columbia and many family and friends in Canada, the United States and Estonia. There will be a private graveside service due to Covid-19. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Niagara County SPCA of Niagara Falls, NY, 716-731-4368 or the Faculty of Music at the University of Western Ontario. Funeral arrangements are entrusted by Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home, 15 West Ave. N., Hamilton, ON L8L 5B9.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 16 to May 20, 2020
