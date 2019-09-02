|
ENRICO ROTA It is with profound sadness that I announce the death of Enrico Camillo Pietro Rota. Enrico died on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Princess Margaret Hospital after a courageous year long battle with cancer. Survived by his beloved partner of 40 years Ken Parsons and much loved sister Luisa Rota and brother- in-law Luciano Ganci of Rome, Italy. Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and after successfully running a family business in South Africa , Enrico immigrated to Canada where he completed his LLB at the University of Western Ontario in 1981, and where he also met Ken. Called to the bar in 1982, Enrico had brief stints at Cassels Brock and Goodman and Carr prior to joining the Royal Bank of Canada as Senior Counsel in 1986. Enrico remained at the RBC until his retirement in 2014. Enrico was noted for his beautifully crafted plain English contracts, which many considered minor works of art and his courteous nature. He also had a love of fine teas, coffees and cookies which many of his co-workers benefitted from in the bank's kitchen. He was a fierce but fair negotiator in protecting the best interests of the bank. He was extremely proud of being a member of the Royal Bank of Canada and he loved his work and colleagues. Of special note was his close friend and fellow RBC lawyer Neil Hendry with Neil's wife Jane Milenetti and two lovely daughters Genna and Megan, who he considered his second family. A funeral mass will be held at St. Basil's Church located at St. Joseph St. and Bay St. in Toronto this coming Thursday, September 5th at 10 a.m. followed by private internment at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. A celebration of Enrico's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Princess Margaret Hospital Palliative Care Unit. Sogni d'oro, my beloved Rikkie.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 2 to Sept. 6, 2019