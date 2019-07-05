ERIC ANTHONY BOWIE, Q.C. Justice of The Federal Tax Court, Retired November 12, 1936 - July 1, 2019 It is with deep sorrow that we announce The Honourable Eric A. Bowie, Federal Tax Court, Retired, passed peacefully on the morning of July 1, 2019, in his 83rd year, at Ottawa. He was the beloved and devoted husband of Marilynn (nee Williston); cherished father of Bruce (Jodi Cranswick) and Beth (Mike Turtle); adored grandfather of Alex, Devon, Riley and Erin; beloved uncle of Craig Bowie and Joan Exley. He was predeceased by his parents Anthony and Elizabeth (née Gray), and his brother Ronald. He will be fondly remembered by extended family, lifelong friends and countless colleagues. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff of The University of Ottawa Heart Institute. Friends and Family are invited to a celebration of his life at Beechwood, Funeral, Cemetery, and Cremation Services, 280 Beechwood, Avenue, Ottawa on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would be pleased to have donations made to: The University of Ottawa Heart Institute, Children's Wish Foundation, Ottawa Food Bank, Scouts Canada - Opemikon Rover Crew or a deserving charity of your choosing. www.beechwoodottawa.ca Published in The Globe and Mail from July 5 to July 9, 2019