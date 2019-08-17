|
ERIC CARL RIORDON In Prince Edward Island on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, Eric C. Riordon, formerly of Montreal. Beloved husband of Catherine Jean Finnie. Treasured father of William (Mara), Edward (Dayzmilia) and dear grandfather of Charlotte and Emma. Brother of Michael (Brian Woods) and the late Mollie Anne. Son of the late Eric Riordon, ARCA and Mollie Usher-Jones. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Funeral Tuesday at St. James Church "The Kirk", Charlottetown at 11:00 a.m. Burial service at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto, on Wednesday, August 21 at 11:00 a.m. If desired, please consider making a donation of blood in Eric's memory. www.belvederefh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019