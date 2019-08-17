You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Church "The Kirk"
Charlottetown, ON
View Map
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Pleasant Cemetery
Toronto, ON
View Map
ERIC CARL RIORDON In Prince Edward Island on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, Eric C. Riordon, formerly of Montreal. Beloved husband of Catherine Jean Finnie. Treasured father of William (Mara), Edward (Dayzmilia) and dear grandfather of Charlotte and Emma. Brother of Michael (Brian Woods) and the late Mollie Anne. Son of the late Eric Riordon, ARCA and Mollie Usher-Jones. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Funeral Tuesday at St. James Church "The Kirk", Charlottetown at 11:00 a.m. Burial service at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto, on Wednesday, August 21 at 11:00 a.m. If desired, please consider making a donation of blood in Eric's memory. www.belvederefh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019
