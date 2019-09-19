|
ERIC CHARLES COUSINEAU 1954 - 2019 Eric passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14th surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Saint Sheila Moore, his three perfect children, Brian, Sara and Emma, his adored dog, Luna and loved brother, Paul (Judy). Eric will be remembered as a loving and loyal husband, proud father, accomplished teacher and mentor to many. Our deepest gratitude to his team of doctors and the family and friends that have supported him over the years. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) for a reception on Sunday, September 22nd from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Donations can be made in Eric's memory to the . Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23, 2019