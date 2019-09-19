You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Eric Charles COUSINEAU


1954 - 2019
ERIC CHARLES COUSINEAU 1954 - 2019 Eric passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14th surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Saint Sheila Moore, his three perfect children, Brian, Sara and Emma, his adored dog, Luna and loved brother, Paul (Judy). Eric will be remembered as a loving and loyal husband, proud father, accomplished teacher and mentor to many. Our deepest gratitude to his team of doctors and the family and friends that have supported him over the years. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) for a reception on Sunday, September 22nd from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Donations can be made in Eric's memory to the . Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23, 2019
