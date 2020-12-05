ERIC CLAPHAM February 2, 1932 - December 1, 2020 Eric passed away suddenly on December 1, 2020, at the age of 88, at Sunnybrook Hospital. Loving and devoted husband for 65 years to Shirley (née Murfin). Proud father to Eric (Roberta) and Jonathan (Heidi). Exceptionally dedicated grandfather to Chelsea, Austin, Taylor, and Brady. Born and married in Leeds, England, he lived a long and full life. Eric and Shirley emigrated to Vancouver, British Columbia in 1955 as part of the Annacis Island Industrial Estate Development Team. He then moved his family to their permanent home in Toronto in 1970. He saw so much of the world through his incredible work with Dominion Bridge, and then shared his expertise as a quantity surveyor with TTC until his retirement. Eric was a voracious reader of mystery novels, passionate about Premiership Soccer, Leeds United Football Club, Grand Prix racing, and golfing with his friends, sons, and grandchildren. He was happiest when attending any sporting event in which his grandchildren were participating, including hockey, football, soccer, rugby, golf, horseback riding, and go-kart racing. Grandad has been taken from us too soon. His love for his family, wisdom, patient and gentle nature, and his eternal willingness to do anything he could for his grandchildren will never be forgotten.



