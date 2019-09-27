|
|
ERIC GREEN 'Ric' It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Ric Green, who passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 97 on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. He left behind his beloved wife, Joan, the 'love of his life', who he proposed to on their 2nd date, and who he married soon after, on December 7, 1946. Ric is survived by his son, Douglas (Karen) and his daughter, Gail, but was predeceased by his daughter Valerie, who passed away earlier this year. Survived by his grandchildren Melanie, Alexandra (Jesse), David and Danielle, and by his great grandson Sam. He joined the Air Force as WWll started. He served our country flying Transport Command until after the war ended. Our parents met in Montreal, thanks to our two grandmothers, Mae and Vivian. He started a family business with his father, Ernest, in 1951. The company name was Ernest Green & Son Ltd. (EGS). Ric lived and worked in Toronto, while his father ran the business in Montreal. He eventually became the Chairman & CEO. He held this position until the business was sold at the end of July 2015. Early on, he loved travelling the world, but later spent winters in Longboat Key, Florida. Our parents moved into a retirement home in 2016. Our father, whose eye sight was failing him, continued to keep busy by exercising 5 days a week, doing the Globe & Mail crossword puzzle daily, attending events such as trivia, categories, crossword, as well as the many (musical) events offered by the home. Rick loved to meet new people, always seeing the best in everyone he met. Our father used to say that he woke up every day, gave Joan a hug and a kiss, and he knew that all was right with his world. We love you Dad, and you will be dearly missed by Mom, your family and friends. You always said you had a great life and you were right! We will be having a 'Celebration of Life' for our father on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at the Huculak Centre at 516 The Kingsway (& Kipling). No flowers please.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1, 2019