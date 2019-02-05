ERIC HOAKEN On Sunday, February 3, 2019. Eric Russell Hoaken, beloved husband of Lisa. Loving father of Greta and her partner Jacob, Miles, Thea, and Celia. Loved son of Ellen and the late Paul Hoaken. Dear son-in-law of David and Lynne Jacobson, and brother and brother- in-law of Sue and Jeff Bergeron, Nancy and Alan Trivett, Peter Hoaken and Jennifer, and Sven and Sonia Jacobson, and dog father to Charlie. Eric was a fun-loving family man, mentor to many, and a pillar of the legal community. His sense of humour, wicked tennis game, and passion for butter tarts will be remembered most. In recent years, Eric struggled with chronic nerve pain and depression following multiple spinal procedures. Eric's impact on the world is undeniable and his memory will be cherished. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Interment in the Temple Sinai section of Lambton cemetery. Shiva at 480 Bedford Park Avenue, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to The Eric Hoaken Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation 416-780-0324 www.benjamins.ca Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2019