ERIC MILLOn November 2, 2019, Eric Mill, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 83 peacefully in his sleep at Cawthra Gardens LTC. Eric was born on September 4, 1936 at the Globe Hotel, Dumfries Scotland to Thomas and Jessie (Weir) Mill. He was raised in Glasgow. During the WWII bombings he was evacuated to and educated in Prestwick Ayrshire where he lived with his Aunt Jean Weir. After secondary school, Eric became a serviceman with Her Majesty's Armed Forces as a Scots Guard. He later became a Draftsman, and then travelled to Toronto Canada where he worked on drafting the DEW line (Russian early warning system) while attending the University of Toronto for Engineering. Eric eventually joined the car business, where he stayed until he retired at the age of 50. His favourite car was the Jaguar E-Type. In the early 60's Eric returned to his homeland where he met the fair Lady Erica. They were engaged within 6 weeks of meeting and married on August 9, 1961. In 1965 they emigrated to Canada where they raised two daughters, Angela and Fiona. Eric had a passion for Single Malt Whiskey, amassing quite the collection over the decades. He continued to celebrate his homeland of Scotland and visited often. He also loved to listen to Jazz and 50's music and enjoyed dancing of all kinds. His signature dance was Jiving with his kilt flying. Eric developed his hobby for boating while living in Bobcaygeon; he and his family then became members of the Etobicoke Yacht Club where he regularly socialized and enjoyed his boat. He volunteered at the downtown YMCA for over 30 years, teaching morning water aerobics. He loved Rugby and played it for many years with the Toronto Scottish XL RFC. He never missed his Hogmanay celebrations, or an Address to the Haggis on January 25th. Later in life, he enjoyed his pub life, spent time with his daughters, and grandchildren in Manitoba (frogging became a multi-generational activity). He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, loud boisterous laugh and his generosity of spirit and Single Malt Whiskey. A proud moment for Eric was the fact that he provided both his daughters, and grandsons their first cars. Eric was preceded in death by his wife Erica, and is survived by his two daughters Angela, Fiona (Richard), grandchildren Scott, Kyle, brother Steven, niece Debbie, 3 great-nieces and then another generation added to the clan with 3 great-great-nieces/nephews. In the words of his brother, Steven: You were 'week kent face' around our local haunts and will be sorely missed. Definitely a legend in your time. So, so long big brother. You will be forever in our hearts and remembered as the loveable old rouge that you were. Eric's ashes will take one final journey home to Scotland by his daughters where private ceremonies will be held with his clan. Many thanks to the staff at Cooksville LTC, and Cawthra Gardens LTC for making his final days comfortable. Donations can be made in his honour to the .
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 5 to Nov. 9, 2019